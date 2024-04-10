The Crow remake delayed to August, Saw XI pushed to 2025

Lionsgate has made some substantial changes to its release date calendar. As we head further into 2024 and the summer looms, it seems we're going to see some shifts in when certain films will arrive.

The Crow remake, starring Bill Skarsgård, is being pushed back by a couple of months, from the 7th of June to the 23rd of August. Saw XI is getting an even bigger delay, as it moves from a release of the 27th of September 2024 to the 26th of September 2025.

Halle Berry's Never Let Go is taking Saw XI's place, another genre movie with a psychological twist. Finally, rounding out our list of changes is The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, starring Pete Holmes and Molly Wright, which is a Christmas movie changing its release date from the 15th of November to the 8th.

