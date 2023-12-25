Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The criticised system for new heroes in Overwatch 2 seems to be on its way out

Executive producer Jared Neuss talks plans to make heroes free for all players.

Overwatch 2 is not nearly as popular as the first game, and although it is now free to play, Blizzard has been repeatedly criticised for adding new heroes each season that can only be accessed by purchasing a Premium Battle Pass.

But Blizzard wants to change that. In the latest edition of the Group Up Podcast executive producer Jared Neuss says there are plans to offer upcoming heroes for free to all players:

"Would I like for every single player to be able to experience a hero the day that a season drops? Yes. Do I think that we will get there. Yes, I do think that we will get there and we're actively working towards it right now. Can I talk about the details? No, I can't."

No word on when, but one can imagine that Blizzard under Microsoft will have some different priorities.

