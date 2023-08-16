I've never actually played a game by developer Deconstructeam before, but I have heard very good things. Between recommendations to check out The Red Strings Club and the fact that Devolver Digital is publishing the developer's game once again, was enough for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood to pique my interest, and I'm glad it did because this game is just wonderful.

The idea is that you play as a witch who has been exiled on an asteroid for the past two centuries. In solitude, you look to an eternal being known as a Behemoth, with whom you strike a collection of deals that will allow you to escape the exile that was forced upon you. The catch is that the deal will see the Behemoth ultimately requiring a payment based on the decisions you make, and here is where the basis of The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is founded, as every decision you make has a weight and consequence.

Deconstructeam has created a really complex yet ingenious dialogue system in this game that always leaves the door open for you to direct the narrative in the way that suits you, and lead to an ending that will be completely unique and different depending on the choices you make. The interesting part about this game also comes in the form of the tarot deck construction and reading, which the Behemoth teaches you all about. Without spoiling too much, protagonist Fortuna is more than a simple clairvoyant, as she actually has the ability to decide on future events through her crafted deck and the readings that it produces, which means you have the utmost control over how the narrative unfolds.

Needless to say, you can lead the story down a compassionate and kind path, or instead look to be a warmonger that wants revenge on those who previously wronged her. The decisions are entirely up to you, and while The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood plays like an interactive fiction adventure for the most part, thanks to creative and interesting dialogue and writing, you'll be completely encapsulated by every conversation.

The choices you make also define the characters you meet and the way they interact with you. The collection of characters are broad and unique and each have their own story to tell and their own motives for their visit to your exiled asteroid. You can help them in their efforts, or undermine them, you can give them pleasant and beneficial tarot readings or tell them horrifying truths. It's truly up to you and the deck you have crafted.

As for the card creation suite, this revolves around a quad-energy system. By completing readings, you will amass energy based on how the card was created in the first place, i.e. out of the air, water, earth, and fire elements. When it comes to creating a card, you pick out a background and then a couple of decorative features, as long as you have the necessary energy in the bank to pick them, and can then arrange the card as you see fit using a rudimentary design suite that reminds me of the Call of Duty emblem creator from the Black Ops II days. As I mentioned a moment ago, the amount of energy it cost to create the card will be refunded each time you draw it from your deck during a reading, meaning the more expensive the card, the more energy gained when used.

The catch with the card creation and energy system is that you may come across occasions where you are asked to spend energy in the bid for alternative dialogue outcomes, meaning while you may be interested in constantly improving your deck, it's always handy to keep some energy saved in the bank.

My favourite part about The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood isn't the card creation, but rather the different activities you will be expected to complete throughout the story. One moment you are bargaining with a character who is threatening to throw your questionable actions under the bus, the next you are experiencing a flashback about how Fortuna became a witch, all before running your own election campaign in a bid to become the new leader of the witch coven. There's rarely a dull moment in this game, and it's a prime example of how a branching narrative system should be handled correctly.

This being said, when there is a dull moment and no one has come to visit your exiled home, the game becomes very boring. Understandably, as it is meant to feel like you are in exile in the deep vastness of space, but when this does happen, unless you want to create a new card for the fun of it, the best option is just to head to bed and sleep, with this acting almost like an end turn button in a strategy game.

Still, even though it does have its dull moments, for the most part, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is an absolutely wonderful interactive fiction adventure game. It's compelling, features genuine humour and emotion, has unique and ingenious mechanics, and importantly, is beautifully animated. Deconstructeam has an affinity for pixel-based artwork and that is shown once again here in this title. So, while witches and tarot reading might not be everyone's forte, if you're looking for a relaxing, charming, and fun indie title to play on PC or Nintendo Switch, you won't go wrong with The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood.