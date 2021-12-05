The console versions of Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue have been delayed until 2022

HQ

Dejima Games has sadly pushed back the console release date for its firefighting roguelike Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue. The game will now launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles sometime in 2022, as the team strives to deliver a "quality title." Fortunately, though, it's still on track to make its December 14 release date on PC.

"We're of course disappointed that we have to delay Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue's release on consoles, but it's important to us to deliver a quality title to console players and delaying those versions until 2022 is what we had to do to achieve that," said Julien Ribassin, founder of Dejima. "We're really excited to be releasing the game on PC on December 14th and hope players will enjoy checking out our latest developer commentary for a sneak peak at what's coming, look forward to another video soon!"

The action-packed title, if you are unaware, sees you come to the rescue of trapped civilians using both your trusty axe and a hose that can be used like a jetpack. The flame engulfed environments here are procedurally generated, which helps to make each rescue mission different from the last. You can take a read of our initial impressions of the game here.