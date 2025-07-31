The Conjuring: Last Rites promises one final showdown.

HQ

All good things must come to an end, and now the bells toll for Ed and Lorraine Warren as they prepare for one final, epic showdown with the forces of darkness. The Conjuring: Last Rites premieres in theaters on September 5, and sees Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their iconic roles in a story set in 1986 — this time facing a demonic force unlike anything they've ever encountered. A presence from their past has returned to haunt them.

Director Michael Chaves is back at the helm and promises a tense and terrifying farewell wrapped in a gloriously retro 1980s aesthetic.

The Conjuring: Last Rites aims to close the chapter on the Warrens' saga, but producers James Wan and Peter Safran aren't ruling out future spin-offs, in the same vein as Annabelle, The Nun, or The Curse of La Llorona. You can check out the brand-new trailer below.

Are you ready to join the Warrens for one final ride into darkness?