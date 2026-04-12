The Boys: Mexico is still on its way with a pilot draft recently delivered to Amazon

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The Boys is coming to a close. The final season of Prime Video's popular superhero action series is underway and while that will mark the conclusion for many key characters, for a bunch of others, the wider universe still has plenty of plans left to explore.

One such example is The Boys: Mexico, which is a spinoff project that is well... set in Mexico. We haven't heard much of substance about the show as it's still in early development, but perhaps this will soon be changing.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has commented on the status of The Boys: Mexico, explaining that a first draft for the pilot has been handed in to Amazon, something he has hopes will lead to a commitment from the streamer.

"Yeah. They just delivered a draft of the pilot to Amazon. Amazon seemed to really like it and seemed to be making all the right noises. They gave some notes, so we're gonna incorporate those notes. Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer], who is the writer, is so smart and good. He'll do, I'm sure, another draft. But it feels like...who the hell knows? You can never predict this stuff, but we're hopeful."

So perhaps we'll soon get a The Boys adventure that is outside of the borders of the United States and beyond the reach of Homelander. Would you watch such a series?