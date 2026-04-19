The Blood of Dawnwalker director is very confident in the upcoming RPG: "I'm surprised that we haven't encountered big problems"

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Delays, studio closures, layoffs, and other catastrophes all dominate headlines in gaming media these days, so it's quite refreshing to hear a game director for one of the year's biggest RPGs talk about being confident in his team and product. Konrad Tomaszkiewicz knows it doesn't make for the juiciest gossip, but he really hasn't had any major issues with The Blood of Dawnwalker, as he tells it.

"I am surprised that it went so smoothly, to be honest. Everybody was saying that recruiting the team is this really hard thing, bur for us it was quite easy because people wanted to work with us. People said that creating the game is a really hard thing, but we're getting really good results from the focus tests. We're confident. I'm surprised that we haven't encountered big problems," he told The Game Business.

"It is hard for me to say something went really wrong, because it's coming together really well, and the people are happy. This is the biggest reward for me, I have a happy team making a great game," he continued.

It might be the case that Tomaszkiewicz simply is having a better time working at the smaller Rebel Wolves studio than the giant CD Projekt Red. Shrinking from a team of 500+ to one of 160 allows him to get to know everyone, with much less managerial red tape.

If you want more information on how Tomaszkiewicz's great game is shaping up, check out our interview with him below: