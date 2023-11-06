The Bear returns for season 3 on Disney+ and Hulu in 2024

HQ

So many movies and TV shows have been put on hold because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but it seems like the giant companies believe the actors are ready to get back to work soon. We've received quite a few statements about when projects will start up again lately, and now it's time for another one.

FX reveals in a press release that The Bear has been renewed for a third season, and that it's set to arrive on Disney+ and Hulu in 2024. We're understandably not told how many episodes the upcoming season will consist of, so only time will tell if it'll keep on increasing or continue with ten like season 2. It'll also be interesting to see if the strike ends soon enough for us to actually get the continuation of Carmy and crew's story next year or if we'll have to wait until 2025.