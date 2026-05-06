Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
The Bear (Disney+)

The Bear drops surprise prequel episode ahead of Season 5 release

Gary follows Michael and Richie, and was co-written by their actors.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We thought Jon Bernthal would only be returning to our screens in May with the new Punisher TV movie One Last Kill, which premieres on the 12th. However, out of nowhere a brand-new episode of The Bear has dropped on Hulu and Disney+.

The episode is called Gary, and it was announced on Instagram by co-stars Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The episode was written by the pair, too, and directed by Christopher Storer. If Michael's around, we know it's a prequel episode, and Gary follows both characters on a road trip around the time of the Fishes episode from Season 2.

Gary acts as a prelude to The Bear's fifth season, which will be its final run. After Season 4 saw Carmy leave the restaurant to give himself some peace, it's likely we'll see The Bear have to continue on without him, posing some serious challenges for the period to come.

The Bear (Disney+)

Related texts

0
The Bear: Season 4Score

The Bear: Season 4
SERIES. Written by Ben Lyons

The acclaimed drama is back but does it reach the heights of what it once achieved?

0
The Bear - Season 3Score

The Bear - Season 3
SERIES. Written by Alex Hopley

After a second season that shot The Bear into the stratosphere, the follow-up feels like it has ran out of fuel.



Loading next content