The Bear drops surprise prequel episode ahead of Season 5 release

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We thought Jon Bernthal would only be returning to our screens in May with the new Punisher TV movie One Last Kill, which premieres on the 12th. However, out of nowhere a brand-new episode of The Bear has dropped on Hulu and Disney+.

The episode is called Gary, and it was announced on Instagram by co-stars Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The episode was written by the pair, too, and directed by Christopher Storer. If Michael's around, we know it's a prequel episode, and Gary follows both characters on a road trip around the time of the Fishes episode from Season 2.

Gary acts as a prelude to The Bear's fifth season, which will be its final run. After Season 4 saw Carmy leave the restaurant to give himself some peace, it's likely we'll see The Bear have to continue on without him, posing some serious challenges for the period to come.