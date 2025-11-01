The Asylum is back with Predator: Wastelands

HQ

Who needs Predator: Badlands when you can have Predator: Wastelands instead? Yes, the kings of copycats are back doing what they do best, and this time it's Dan Trachtenberg's new Predator film starring Elle Fanning that's getting the Asylum treatment. That is - a significantly cheaper and slightly more ridiculous version, which will premiere just a few days before Trachtenberg's creation - namely, November 4th.

The plot? An alien hunter crash-lands on Earth and, for some unfathomable reason, forms an alliance with a group of nomads in the fight against a gang of evil warlords and their leader. So if you appreciate B movies and everything that goes with the genre, and maybe you're already a fan of The Asylum. Then you have something to look forward to in Predator: Wastelands. Check out the trailer below.