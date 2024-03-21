The Ark animated series is coming to Paramount+ next month

Studio Wildcard announced that it was developing and creating an animated Ark series years ago, but that show is now almost here. The series known as Ark: The Animated Series is actually already available on Paramount+ in the US and Canada, but will be coming to additional countries next month, on April 19.

The show will follow a 21st century palaeontologist who has been resurrected in a mysterious primaeval land where she must learn to survive and adapt while evading warlords and dinosaurs. The official synopsis is as follows:

"In a sweeping story that spans eons of human & world history, 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval land after tragedy. There she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords -- all while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world."

The show has a mega cast, including Dee Bradley Baker, Monica Bellucci, Gerard Butler, Cissy Jones, Elliot Page, David Tennant, Alan Tudyk. Karl Urban, Jeffrey Wright, Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe, and even Vin Diesel, among others, all while the show's soundtrack has been created by video game industry veteran Gareth Coker.

Needless to say, if you're an Ark fan, this is definitely one to watch out for.