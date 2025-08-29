Thailand's prime minister ousted over leaked phone call scandal

HQ

The latest news on Thailand . Thailand's government has been shaken after the country's youngest prime minister was removed from office on Friday following a leaked phone conversation with Cambodia's former leader.

The remarks inflamed tensions during a recent border dispute and provoked widespread criticism. The ruling family, long influential in Thai politics, now faces questions over its ability to maintain control as the coalition struggles with internal divisions.

Lawmakers must soon nominate a new leader, while delayed reforms and declining public support could further destabilize the administration. The political turbulence also comes amid growing calls for accountability and transparency in Bangkok's corridors of power.

"Appointing a new prime minister... will be difficult and may take considerable time," said Stithorn Thananithichot, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University. "It's not easy for all parties to align their interests," he said. "Pheu Thai will be at a disadvantage."