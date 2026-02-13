Terminator Zero showrunner confirms Netflix has cancelled the animated series

HQ

Now that we're well into 2026, you might be wondering if Netflix will ever share information about what the future holds for its animated series Terminator Zero. Following the first season dropping in 2024, it has been completely radio silent for the series ever since, with the reason behind this being simply that the show has been cancelled by the streamer.

This was confirmed by showrunner Mattson Tomlin in a post on X, wherein he explains that while the "critical and audience reception to it was tremendous," the ultimate failure of the series was that "not nearly enough people watched it."

Tomlin did also explain that he had plans for the next chapter of the story, which would have explored the Future War further in not just a second season but a third too. We'll never get to see this however, as the series has been axed for good.

Tomlin's message ends with a positive note, and you can see the full statement below.

"It was cancelled. The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day not nearly enough people watched it. I would've loved to deliver on the Future War I had planned in season's 2 and 3, but I'm also very happy with how it feels contained as is."

Did you watch Terminator Zero?