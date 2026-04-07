Teku Studios has been taken over by The Game Kitchen

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Yesterday afternoon, the Spanish studio Teku Studios, creators of the charming Candle: The Power Of The Flame and the recent The Stone of Madness, published a statement on their social media announcing the closure of their studio after a 14-year run. The good news is that, although this marks the end of the brand, none of its staff will lose their jobs in the video game industry.

This is because the team will be joining The Game Kitchen, the Spanish studio and publisher for whom they developed The Stone of Madness, and who are the creators of the Blasphemous series. The Teku team will bring their talent and experience from the indie title (which we reviewed here) as they create a new adventure.

"IMPORTANT MESSAGE: After 14 years of hard work, Teku Studios' adventure comes to an end today. But this is just the start of something new! We are now joining the @TheGameKitchen family. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us since our humble beginnings. We have worked side by side to bring something as complex as The Stone of Madness to fruition, and now another great adventure awaits us. Our spirits and energy are stronger than ever! Thank you for everything, from the bottom of our hearts."

In these difficult times, we can only wish them the very best of luck and every success for the future.

Have you played Candle: The Power Of The Flame or The Stone of Madness?