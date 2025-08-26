Teaser offers first look at upcoming Wednesday episodes

HQ

Spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn't watched the second season of Wednesday yet — read on at your own risk. On September 3, Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams, and the new teaser (which you can check out below) opens with a rather big surprise. Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who everyone believed was dead, suddenly reappears as a spiritual guide for Wednesday.

But the upcoming season offers much more than supernatural twists. The sneak peek also highlights several other details from the production, including the introduction of Hester Frump — Morticia's mother. The biggest question mark, however, surrounds the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood, who looks set to become Wednesday's greatest challenge yet. In short, if you enjoyed the first part of the season, it looks like Part 2 will deliver the same gothic charm — but dial everything up another notch.

