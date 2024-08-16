Tear up the slopes in Lonely Mountains: Downhill's skiing sequel

One of the coolest and most laid-back and fun indie games of the past few years is without a doubt Lonely Mountains: Downhill. The game is pretty much what it says on the tin, and tasks you with getting down a mountain by riding and performing tricks on a mountain bike. After years of support and additional content, developer Megagon Industries is ready to move onto a sequel.

Set to be known as Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, this game is very similar to its predecessor except it trades bikes for skis, and sees you traversing down a mountain in a stunning snowy and icy scene.

We're told that the game will support competitive multiplayer, will have ways to unlock new equipment, outfits, and tricks, and will be coming to PC sometime later this year. There is no firm date as of now, and likewise no mention of a console version, but considering Lonely Mountains: Downhill is available pretty much everywhere, we can probably expect Snow Riders to eventually get the same treatment.

Check out the game's announcement trailer and a few images below.