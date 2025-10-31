Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg will be leading the live-action Call of Duty movie

HQ

While we might not have Steven Spielberg behind it, we do have some Hollywood vets developing the live-action Call of Duty movie at Paramount. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg will be helming the upcoming film, which brings Activision's series of military shooters to the big screen.

According to Deadline, Sheridan and Berg are going to co-write the movie, and Berg is assigned to direct the feature. With previous experience working together on films like the Academy Award-nominated Hell or High Water and Wind River, Sheridan and Berg certainly have a history, and both of them as individuals have also produced some top-notch TV and films in the past.

Berg especially seems suited to the experience a Call of Duty movie should provide, as he's got credits on films like Lone Survivor, The Kingdom, Mile 22, Battleship, Patriots Day, and more. As one of the most-successful video game franchises of all-time, the pressure is on to get the Call of Duty movie right, and it seems Paramount is going to do all it can to make sure this adaptation hits the mark.