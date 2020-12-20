Taxi Chaos a spiritual successor to Crazy Taxi is launching February 23, 2021

Crazy Taxi, one of the most frantic and addictive arcade games of the 90s, has sadly not received an official outing since Crazy Taxi: Fare Wars on the PSP in 2007. It seems like the series might not be coming back any time soon, but Team6 Game Studios has revealed the next best thing. Taxi Chaos, the studio's next project, looks to be a modern-day successor for the series, as it sees players race to pick up passengers as they dodge through traffic and take shortcuts.

It looks like a bunch of chaotic fun and we can't wait to sit in the driver's seat. You can watch the trailer for the game below: