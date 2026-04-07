Tatiana Maslany attempts to solve a crime in Apple TV's Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

The slate of Apple TV options continues to expand. This May, another new series will make its arrival, with this being a drama show that follows a spiralling-out newly divorced woman who upon thinking she witnessed a crime, attempts to crack the situation on her own.

Known as Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, this show follows Tatiana Maslany's (She-Hulk) Paula all as she deals with the blows of life, be this divorce, a custody battle, and even an identity crisis, something she seemingly manages to find peace with by engaging in online chats with cam boys. However, this only opens her up to more challenges and problems...

The synopsis adds: "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed follows newly divorced mom Paula (Tatiana Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer. Convinced she witnessed a crime — while simultaneously struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis — Paula begins her own investigation, one that could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self."

Set to premiere on May 20, you can see the first trailer for the series below.