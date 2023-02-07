Take-Two says Marvel's Midnight Suns was a commercial disappointment

HQ

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed that the sales for Marvel's Midnight Suns didn't quite hit the expectations the company had for it.

Despite its positive critical reception, the sales didn't match. Zelnick believes this is somewhat due to the launch window for the game, which was pushed from October to December last year.

Within the first month of its release, Marvel's Midnight Suns was seeing some pretty big discounts, indicating a disappointing sales performance.

However, Zelnick is holding out hope that like other Firaxis games, Marvel's Midnight Suns has a long tail, and will continue to sell over the coming months and years.