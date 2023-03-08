Take-Two is the latest company to lay off game development staff

HQ

Take-Two has announced layoffs as part of a plan to cut company costs by $50 million. The company has claimed that impact on development teams is "minimal."

But, some are still set to lose their jobs, with Private Division and other Take-Two business units being hit by the layoffs. Private Division is best known for publishing the Kerbal Space Program games, The Outer Worlds, and OlliOlli World.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that there weren't any plays for a "broad-based reduction."

"We are going department by department and trying to drive efficiency," Zelnick said.