Take-Two is the latest company to lay off game development staff

Private Division, the publisher behind Kerbal Space Program and The Outer Worlds is said to be hit the hardest.

Take-Two has announced layoffs as part of a plan to cut company costs by $50 million. The company has claimed that impact on development teams is "minimal."

But, some are still set to lose their jobs, with Private Division and other Take-Two business units being hit by the layoffs. Private Division is best known for publishing the Kerbal Space Program games, The Outer Worlds, and OlliOlli World.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that there weren't any plays for a "broad-based reduction."

"We are going department by department and trying to drive efficiency," Zelnick said.

