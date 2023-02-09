Take a look at Razer's answer to in-ear console audio

HQ

For the most part, headphones have dominated the audio scene for gaming. Earbuds, while less bulky, have struggled to keep up with the features that full headsets can offer, but that isn't stopping technology companies from continuing to iterate and improve on in-ear options.

To this end, Razer has produced the Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds, which are predominantly meant for use with a PlayStation 5. To see how these in-ears shape up, we've been playing around with the Hammerhead HyperSpeed on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus has shared some brief thoughts and facts about what makes these so unique.

Check out the Quick Look below to see some early opinions on Razer's latest in-ear alternative.