Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Take a look at Razer's answer to in-ear console audio

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed was the focus of our latest Quick Look episode.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

For the most part, headphones have dominated the audio scene for gaming. Earbuds, while less bulky, have struggled to keep up with the features that full headsets can offer, but that isn't stopping technology companies from continuing to iterate and improve on in-ear options.

To this end, Razer has produced the Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds, which are predominantly meant for use with a PlayStation 5. To see how these in-ears shape up, we've been playing around with the Hammerhead HyperSpeed on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus has shared some brief thoughts and facts about what makes these so unique.

Check out the Quick Look below to see some early opinions on Razer's latest in-ear alternative.

HQ


Loading next content