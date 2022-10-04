Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Marvel's Midnight Suns

      Take a look at Marvel's Midnight Suns' Blade

      A new character trailer has arrived, focusing on the half-vampire superhero.

      Marvel's Midnight Suns is coming out in around two months time, on December 2, 2022 to be exact. While it is a little later than expected due to various delays, the title will be coming soon, bringing a strategy style of gameplay that tasks players with leading a group of Marvel heroes in an adventure where they have to face demons and other supernatural horrors.

      With this release in mind, 2K and Firaxis has been in the business of releasing character trailers for the superheroes that will be available in-game, and following up to Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, The Hunter, and more, we now have Blade to add to the mix.

      The legendary half-vampire, half-human will be able to use an array of weapons to chew through and defeat the enemies in his path, and you can see some of his moves in action in the short trailer below.

      Marvel's Midnight Suns

