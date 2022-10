HQ

Kiriko only arrived as a playable hero in Overwatch 2 last week, when she launched as part of the game on October 4. Blizzard has now followed this up with by releasing an animated video framed around the support hero, which explores her past and delves a little into her origin.

Lasting around nine minutes, the video shows off some of Kiriko's powers, and also digs into her connection with the fox spirit, which a lot of her in-game abilities revolve around. Check out the cinematic below.