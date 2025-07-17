Take a first look at Luca Guadagnino's next star-studded drama

Fresh after Challengers and Queer, director Luca Guadagnino is already preparing to show the world his next directorial effort. Known as After the Hunt, this is a star-studded drama that asks questions about victimisation and how that affects differing people on the social ladder.

It revolves around a leading character played by Julia Roberts, who is faced with a dilemma when one of her pupils portrayed by Ayo Edebiri comes to her with a harrowing story that revolves around one of her close friends played by Andrew Garfield. This male character has supposedly crossed the line during a night-cap, but in what way is not specified, rather we're introduced to a series of conflicting stories that suggest Edebiri's character could be plagiarising her work and using Garfield's character as a way to become a victim and subvert these claims. Unless she was right, and she is a victim in need of justice... Just what is really true?

Needless to say, After the Hunt seems like quite an intense film, as the latest trailer proves. Check it out below ahead of the premiere this October.