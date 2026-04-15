Take a bath with whoever you like, however often you like in Hades II's new update

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Hades II's second post-launch patch, and the first major patch to be released following its launch on Xbox and PlayStation, is here. It's a pretty big update, adding in more story content, anticipated buffs and nerfs, as well as a few extra details that can bring players who've completed the game back to the Camp at the Crossroads.

In the highlights, we immediately see that we've now got two new cutscenes added to the game, tied to the Prophecies for Odysseus and Arachne, which get an additional scene once they've been concluded. Moreover, you can now gift characters Bath Salts, Twin Lures, or Ambrosia indefinitely at the Crossroads, in some select cases getting new dialogue scenes with them.

If you're in Hades II for the romance as much as the roguelite, then the new update has a boon for you, as it allows "characters with whom Melinoë can have non-Platonic relations" to "show interest in continuing to have such relations." There's plenty more for players to discover, too, such as alternate forms for animal companions, decorative items in the training grounds, and extra surprises.

If you want to dig through all the buffs and nerfs to Olympian Boons, Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms, and more, check out the full patch notes here.