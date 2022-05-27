Taika Waititi doesn't think Jane will be the new Thor

HQ

Recently, Marvel released the new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, which looks to be an interesting story where Thor is no longer the god of thunder, but rather it's his ex Jane Foster who takes up the torch. The story will be based on the comic book where Jane suffers from cancer and becomes worthy enough to carry the hammer, but at the cost of her gradually becoming weaker from her diagnosis. Many now believe that Thor himself will be phased out and replaced by Jane instead, but according to director Taika Waititi, that probably won't be the case. It's all in Marvel's hands, though, he says.

"And also, it's really fun, the idea that Thor [has] got Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer's back and it's in the hands of someone else. It's no longer his hammer. It's the idea that someone's taking his place. I think a lot of fans are gonna potentially assume, 'Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch'... I'm not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don't think that's the case."

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas on July 8, 2022.

