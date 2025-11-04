T-Minus Zero Entertainment, the studio NetEase shut down in August, resurfaces thanks to funding from industry veterans

HQ

Earlier today, we heard the sad news that Chinese gaming giant NetEase is shutting down its Fantastic Pixel Castle studio in a few days and laying off all its employees. This is far from the only team to have been closed this year, but another of its recent victims has risen from the ashes, now completely free from the yoke of its former owners.

T-Minus Zero Entertainment was shut down by NetEase last August, but today they announced in a statement on their website that they have been resurrected thanks to funding from a group of investors and industry veterans and are reinventing themselves as an "independent production company". For the time being, they are focused on continuing to attract financial partners to realise their vision for games.

"We believe that the future of independent game production will belong to studios that combine creativity with discipline, vision with responsibility, and independence with smart partnerships," says Zac, CEO of T-Minus Zero Entertainment.

What do you think, do you think other recently closed teams could make a comeback as independent studios?