Sydney Sweeney's latest movie Christy has one of the worst opening weekends of all-time

Is the age of the biopic finally over? Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine failed to draw crowds despite strong critic reviews, and now Sydney Sweeney's Christy has suffered one of the worst opening weekends of all time for a film opening to more than 2,000 theatres.

As per The Numbers, Christy is reported to have had a $1.3 million opening weekend in the US. The film did okay critically, with a 67% Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing. User reviews haven't been given an average score yet, as it seems not enough people have seen the film.

Christy follows the story of real-life boxer Christy Martin, mixing a tale of her outstanding career with a troubled home life. It's hard to say exactly why nobody turned up to see the film, considering Sweeney's name is all over Hollywood right now, and that biopics tend to at least get some buzz.

