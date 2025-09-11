Sydney Sweeney enters the ring in first look at Christy

Sydney Sweeney is a very well known actress who will simply continue to rise through the ranks of stardom as she takes on increasingly demanding roles. But for the time being many still know her best for her performances in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and even Madame Web. In the future, many may know her as the woman who led the biography of Christy Martin's life, which will premiere in cinemas as soon as this November.

Production company Black Bear Pictures has shared the first look at Christy and presented a good glimpse of Sweeney in the lead role. The film follows the boxer's life and sees how she comes from humble beginnings, rises to immense heights, and then becomes trapped and faces abuse and a lack of control on personal decisions by her very own manager. This film chronicles how Martin overcomes this situation and reclaims her life.

Christy will premiere in cinemas in some regions from November 7 (November 28 for the UK), and you can see the trailer and the synopsis for the film below.

"Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia—until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster).

"But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin's story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one's life."