Surfer dies after shark attack on Sydney's northern beaches

On average, there are around five to six fatal shark attacks worldwide each year. Usually, Australia sees one or two fatalities, which is why each incident quickly makes headlines. In this case, a surfer has died after being bitten by a large shark while riding waves off Sydney's northern beaches, marking the city's first fatal attack in several years. The man, who was in the water with friends, was pulled ashore but could not be saved despite immediate efforts. Authorities closed several beaches and deployed lifeguards on jet skis to track the predator, though the species remains unknown. If you are interested in learning more, you can check out some footage in the video below or through the following link. Go!