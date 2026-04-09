Supernatural handyman sim The Lift to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2027

The showcases just never seem to be slowing down these days. We had a steady Easter week, but already we're back to the almost weekly showcase cadence thanks to the Triple-i Initiative Showcase being held.

With tons of amazing reveals and announcements shared, during the show we got to meet the upcoming supernatural handyman sim from developer Fantastic Signals again, as The Lift was presented during the event.

Set to be published by tinyBuild, this game is being made by former Pathologic 2 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps developers, and it's regarded as a "first-person, narrative-driven, supernatural handyman simulator" where the aim is to renovate what was once humanity's most advanced research facility, known as the Institute.

To complete this immense task, players will need to renovate each floor of the facility, working at their own pace to solve the unique challenges that are being presented. This could be furniture repair or even electrical engineering tasks. Otherwise, we're promised exploration opportunities, where players will be able to meet unusual characters, find hidden areas, complete quests, and otherwise determine the history of the Institute.

With all of this in mind, at the showcase, Fantastic Signals confirmed that The Lift will launch in 2027 and that it'll get a simultaneous launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the latest trailer for the game below.