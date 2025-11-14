Superman will fight Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow

HQ

It took only a month after the premiere before it was confirmed that Superman would get a sequel called Man of Tomorrow as early as July 2027. DC film boss and director ( as well as screenwriter) James Gunn finished the script shortly thereafter, and since then many have wondered who would be the next villain.

We have gotten a few clues that led many fans to figure it out in advance, but now we know for sure. The Wrap reports that Brainiac will be making his film debut. This villain collects cities (including from Superman's home planet Krypton) by simply shrinking them - and the threat is so great that Superman and Lex Luthor are forced to work together.

We can only speculate on how they will manage to defeat him, and we don't have any more details. But considering that there are only 20 months left until the premiere of Man of Tomorrow, casting will probably begin soon, so maybe we won't have to wait too long to find out who will play Brainiac.