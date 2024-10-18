Super Mario Party Jamboree - Unlockable characters guide

HQ

Super Mario Party Jamboree is almost arguably the best in the series to date, and that's saying something. The party game releasing today for the Nintendo Switch is one of the most complete and fun we've ever seen, packed with new and classic ideas, with plenty of modes for solo and co-op play.

It also brings the largest roster of characters in Mario Party history, and while no special die have been assigned to each character this time around, the options to represent yourself and play pranks in a game with friends or strangers are more than ever. Added to this are Jamboree Buddies (allies that are unlocked through Character Minigames once they appear on the board) and Reactions, which are precisely the ways to express yourself with a multitude of emojis, faces and voiced comments from all the characters.

List of all playable characters in Super Mario Party Jamboree

There are no less than 22 characters on the selection screen in the biggest Mario Party, but you can only see the silhouette of the last two because they're locked. Here's the full roster:

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Daisy

Wario

Waluigi

Yoshi

Toadette

Toad

Rosalina

Donkey Kong

Birdo

Bowser

Goomba

Shy Guy

Koopa Troopa

Monty Mole

Bowser Jr.

Boo

Spike

Pauline

Ninji



Where to find Pauline and Ninji step by step

Although you may think that to get Ninji and Pauline you need to progress through the game or complete a lot of achievements, Nintendo Cube has actually found a much simpler and more original way to do so, although it may be a bit hidden at first glance.

By the time you've played Super Mario Party Jamboree for a couple of games, you'll have climbed into the balloon from the game's main Party Plaza more than once. From the balloon, you'll soon be shown how to use the binoculars, with which you can take pictures of distant details. We recommend that you take a look around every time you ride the balloon, as characters and other things will randomly appear and the game includes a number of collectible peculiar photographs that give you more achievements and tickets to spend in the plaza.

Spotting Pauline from the balloon

But here we come to the point: From the balloon, looking at the overall mode map, focus your gaze on the main island, the one in Mario Party Mode. If you look to the east (right), just beyond the desert area where they're building the Western Land board and before you reach the Minigama Bat, you'll see a small deserted island with a palm tree, accompanied by two taller islets. Under the palm tree, next to an umbrella and a hammock, Pauline greets you, and pressing the up button on your Joy-Con will zoom in the binoculars. Toad will confirm your find and "Now you can choose Pauline to play with!"

Spotting Ninji from the balloon

Similarly, if you turn west (left) instead of east, between the island in Mario Party mode and the Joy-Con-shaped islands for the motion-control modes, you'll see two mushroom-shaped islands in the distance (of course), and on the left one you'll see a black figure. Camouflaged as always, this is the second unlockable character. Zoom in and "Now you can choose Ninji to play with!"

Which is your favourite Super Mario Party Jamboree character and why is it Ninji? And what are your favourite expressions, phrases or reactions from all the characters?