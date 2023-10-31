Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder takes top spot in UK's boxed charts

Knocking Marvel's Spider-Man 2 off the throne.

Insomniac's latest title, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, only managed to hold the throne of the UK's best-selling boxed title for one week, as Gamesindustry.biz has now reported that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has committed regicide and usurped the throne for itself this past week.

While Wonder posted a 55% drop in sales this week, the Spider-Man sequel saw a 69% drop in sales, meaning Wonder is currently the best-selling boxed title in the UK. It should be said as well that the pair are two of the biggest physical games of the entire year in the country, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 being the fourth biggest boxed launch of the year, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder came in at fifth.

As for the rest of the charts, EA Sports FC 24 held third, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 debuted as the fourth biggest boxed game of the week, and Assassin's Creed Mirage clocked in at fifth. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held sixth, EA Sports UFC 5 debuted as the seventh biggest boxed game of the week, Hogwarts Legacy retained eighth, Nintendo Switch Sports moved up to ninth, and Minecraft dropped to 10th.

In terms of other games, Sonic Superstars fell from fourth to 15th, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (despite a 9% increase in sales) dropped to 17th, and Dead Island 2, thanks its new expansion, re-entered the charts with a massive 309% increase in sales this past week.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

