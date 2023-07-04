Suicide Squad is becoming an anime

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio have just announced a quite surprising project, as they are working on a new anime series based on DC Comics' beloved Suicide Squad. We've got both a trailer as well as a poster that mainly introduces us to the Japanese take on the character Harley Quinn, but the Joker is included as well.

The new show is called Suicide Squad ISEKAI, and DC writes on Twitter that ISEKAI is the "Term for "another world" in Japanese!", and the trailer makes it fairly obvious that this isn't our regular superhero show. Instead, it seems like Harley and Joker ends up in a fantasy world with monsters that need to be defeated, and the official description reads:

"The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators!"

WIT Studio is producing with Eri Osada (Attack on Titan, Spy x Family) directing, and Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero, Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song) writing the script. Akira Amano (Reborn!) is confirmed as illustrator and has made the poster you can check out in the tweet below.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI premieres next year on HBO Max. Looks pretty interesting, don't you think?