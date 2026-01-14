Styx: Blades of Greed unveils free demo on Steam

HQ

Styx: Blades of Greed might not have been able to reach its 2025 launch target, but it wasn't far off, as the game is set to release on the 19th of February instead. Ahead of that launch, we've got ourselves a new pre-order trailer, showing off our favourite goblin doing some murders and telling us there's a free demo available to play on Steam.

The demo is around 17GB to install, so it's not the smallest file out there, but it does give us one of our first proper looks at Styx's next chapter. In the trailer, too, we see that the story will revolve all around Quartz, a magical stone that Styx just loves to get his greasy mitts all over.

We'll also be travelling through three distinct areas, making the most of Styx's new abilities and tricks to keep him out of sight as much as possible. If you are spotted, it seems it won't instantly be game over, as Styx can fight even armoured opponents one-on-one. Check it out for yourself below, and download the demo here if you want to give it a go.