Styx: Blades of Greed catches you up on the goblin's misadventures in new story trailer

HQ

You can probably guess the gist of Styx's character from one look at him on the key art or gameplay screenshots for Styx: Blades of Greed. However, as it has been nine years since the last game released in 2017, and well over a decade since this goblin's story began, Nacon has given us a short recap to get up to speed and refresh our memories ahead of the third game's launch.

Styx's story started out just like many of ours. Instead of being born, he was cloned, by another mad goblin who wanted a bunch of versions of himself to do his bidding. Styx offed that geezer and decided to cut out on his own. Before long, he then found a small new posse to hang out with, discovering through a series of stealth adventure gameplay a new form of magical power in Quartz.

Quartz is not just a crystal that shoots the odd bit of lightning, as it also has a being inside of it. There's still a lot of mystery around that being, and we'll have to discover the secrets behind it in Styx: Blades of Greed when it launches on the 19th of February.