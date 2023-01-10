Style meets sustainability with Dbramante1928's collection of accessories

HQ

We like to check out as many interesting variants of bags and mobile accessories whenever we can here at Gamereactor. Over the years, we've produced plenty of Quick Looks all tailored to this very mission, and today we're continuing that effort by seeing what Dbramante1928 has to offer.

This fashion and lifestyle brand is based in Denmark and is known for creating a whole array of bags and mobile accessories all with style and sustainable materials in mind. To this end, on our latest Quick Look, we've got our hands on an array of different Dbramante1928 products, and if you're interested in seeing how they shape up, check out the video in full below.