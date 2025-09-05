Street Fighter movie: Premiere date and full cast confirmed

We now finally know when we should expect to watch the Street Fighter movie in cinemas. The film, which is being written and directed by Steven E. de Souza will premiere as soon as October 16, 2026, and it has now entered production meaning filming is underway.

In line with this information being shared, the full cast for the film has also been revealed, with the following actors set to play the following iconic characters.



Andrew Koji as Ryu



Noah Centineo as Ken



Callina Liang as Chun-Li



Cody Rhodes as Guile



Orville Peck as Vega



50 Cent as Balrog



Jason Momoa as Blanka



Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim



Olivier Richters as Zangief



Hirooki Goto as E. Honda



David Dastmalchian as M. Bison



Roman Reigns as Akuma



Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki



Eric Andre as Don Sauvage



Mel Jarnson as Cammy



Rayna Vallandingham as Juli



Alexander Volkanovski as Joe



Are you excited for the Street Fighter film?