news
Street Fighter
Street Fighter movie: Premiere date and full cast confirmed
The film is now in production with plans to land in cinemas next October.
We now finally know when we should expect to watch the Street Fighter movie in cinemas. The film, which is being written and directed by Steven E. de Souza will premiere as soon as October 16, 2026, and it has now entered production meaning filming is underway.
In line with this information being shared, the full cast for the film has also been revealed, with the following actors set to play the following iconic characters.
- Andrew Koji as Ryu
- Noah Centineo as Ken
- Callina Liang as Chun-Li
- Cody Rhodes as Guile
- Orville Peck as Vega
- 50 Cent as Balrog
- Jason Momoa as Blanka
- Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim
- Olivier Richters as Zangief
- Hirooki Goto as E. Honda
- David Dastmalchian as M. Bison
- Roman Reigns as Akuma
- Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki
- Eric Andre as Don Sauvage
- Mel Jarnson as Cammy
- Rayna Vallandingham as Juli
- Alexander Volkanovski as Joe
Are you excited for the Street Fighter film?