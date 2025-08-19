news
Street Fighter 2026
Street Fighter fans get first glimpse of Cody Rhodes as Guile
The new Street Fighter movie is still shrouded in mystery, but wild casting choices are already making headlines, especially with Cody Rhodes debuting Guile's legendary hair.
There's still no confirmed release date for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, and details about the plot remain scarce. What we do know, however, is that comedian Andrew Schulz will play Dan, while WWE superstar Cody Rhodes takes on the role of Guile. Jason Momoa is set to portray Blanka, with Roman Reigns as Akuma. And in a casting choice bound to raise eyebrows (and laughs), 50 Cent will appear as Balrog.
The first image of Cody Rhodes as Guile surfaced yesterday, shared by Schulz from the set. The shot highlights something simple yet unmistakable: the U.S. Marine's iconic flat-top hairstyle.