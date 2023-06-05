Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 seems to be off to a great start

It instantly set a new record on PC for paid fighting games.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Street Fighter 6 was released on June 2, which means tons of digital fighters have been beating people up over the weekend. And when we say tons, we mean tons.

As noticed by the analyst Benji-Sales, over 70,000 concurrent gamers (according to SteamDB) was playing Street Fighter 6 on Steam June 3, which is not just an impressive number regardless of game, but also makes this "by far the biggest launch ever on PC for a paid fighting game". We think this is highly deserved and looks forward to see how Capcom will support this game both in the near future and further down the road.

Street Fighter 6
Cammy's classic costume and her new poses has been a hot topic on social media during the weekend.

Related texts

0
Street Fighter 6Score

Street Fighter 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



Loading next content