Street Fighter 6 seems to be off to a great start

HQ

Street Fighter 6 was released on June 2, which means tons of digital fighters have been beating people up over the weekend. And when we say tons, we mean tons.

As noticed by the analyst Benji-Sales, over 70,000 concurrent gamers (according to SteamDB) was playing Street Fighter 6 on Steam June 3, which is not just an impressive number regardless of game, but also makes this "by far the biggest launch ever on PC for a paid fighting game". We think this is highly deserved and looks forward to see how Capcom will support this game both in the near future and further down the road.