Stranger Things star talks about the emotional farewell to the show

The premiere of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is getting closer and closer, and rumoured to happen in the autumn of this year. Although the production is not quite finished yet, filming is complete and for those involved it marked the end of a nearly decade-long journey. Several of the cast members have shared their thoughts on social media, including Millie Bobby Brown who described how she didn't want to leave the team that had been such a big and important part of her upbringing. Finn, who plays Mike on the show, also reflected on the incredible journey he and the others have been on, all in an interview with Variety:

"It was incredibly emotional, obviously. It's the last 10 years of my life. Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros. started when they were 30 and now they are 40. Everyone had a long journey and shared it together. My whole childhood was there. It was sort of the 'Toy Story 3' moment of leaving your toys behind. It was really special."

Are you looking forward to the final season? And do you think everyone in the gang will survive?