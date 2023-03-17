Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin comes to Steam next month

HQ

Square Enix has announced that Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is shedding its Epic Games Store exclusivity on PC and will soon be available on Steam as well.

Coming on April 6, the title will also be offered at a permanently discounted price across all platforms, although what this is exactly hasn't been specifically stated. This discount however, does apply to the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Standard Edition, and the Season Pass, all of which are available now everywhere bar Steam.

Check out the latest trailer for the game below, and to see our thoughts on Stranger of Paradise, catch our review here.