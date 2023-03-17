Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Wildcat Gun Machine
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

      Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin comes to Steam next month

      And the game is now available at a permanently discounted price.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Square Enix has announced that Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is shedding its Epic Games Store exclusivity on PC and will soon be available on Steam as well.

      Coming on April 6, the title will also be offered at a permanently discounted price across all platforms, although what this is exactly hasn't been specifically stated. This discount however, does apply to the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Standard Edition, and the Season Pass, all of which are available now everywhere bar Steam.

      Check out the latest trailer for the game below, and to see our thoughts on Stranger of Paradise, catch our review here.

      HQ
      Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

      Related texts



      Loading next content