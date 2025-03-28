Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar returns for a new generation on Nintendo Switch

There were plenty of returns in yesterday afternoon's Nintendo Direct. We saw franchises like Gradius, Patapon, and SaGa Frontier re-release their classics on Nintendo's current console, and we also had reunions with long-dormant series like Tomodachi Life. This announcement is from the first group.

It's a remake of Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, the Nintendo DS title now returning for Nintendo Switch. This adventure will take us to a secluded little town that has seen better days and with our help will be restored to its former glory.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is coming to Nintendo Switch on August 27, 2025, and you can check out the screenshot gallery and trailer below.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar screenshots gallery