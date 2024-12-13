Stories come to life in Hazelight's next co-op adventure

HQ

Hazelight has officially revealed its next co-op game, and it's called Split Fiction. The protagonists, Mio and Zoe, are testing out new technology that allows them to immerse themselves in their own stories.

But, when the technology malfunctions, and they end up in the same story, they'll be set on a multiversal adventure to escape. In the trailer, we see plenty of worlds that you can visit, including a sci-fi spaceship, a fantasy world with dragons, and a farm where you play as a pig.

The game releases next year, on the 6th of March, and we can expect to see more from Hazelight soon. Check out the trailer below: