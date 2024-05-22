Still Wakes the Deep voice actors introduced

HQ

Last month we had the chance to take a closer look at the upcoming horror title Still Wakes the Deep, and shared our impressions in a preview. One of the things we noticed was the compelling voice acting that brought to life the people working on the Scottish oil drilling platform, and in a new video we now learn more about who plays the various roles.

It turns out that the main character Cameron "Caz" McLeary is played by Alec Newman, while his wife Suze McLeary is played by Neve McIntosh. Watch the video below to get to know both the voice actors and their characters and learn more about the adventure. Further down you will also find a complete list of confirmed names.

