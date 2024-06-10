Still Wakes the Deep looks as horrifying as ever in new trailer

HQ

There are few places on earth where you are as alone and exposed as on an oil platform. Today, thankfully, you can contact help with your smartphone if necessary, but in the 70s it wasn't as easy. That's why an oil rig in the 70s is the basis for The Chinese Room's and Secret Mode's upcoming horror game Still Wakes the Deep.

It actually launches in eight days and with so little time left, we've now gotten the launch trailer that shows just how bad things can get when everything goes wrong - with a dash of supernatural thrown into the mix. Sound exciting? We think so too, and to top it off, it's both stylish and technically impressive.

Check out the new video below. On June 18, the game will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and it's actually included with Game Pass right from day one.