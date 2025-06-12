Still Wakes the Deep is getting an expansion next week

HQ

Developer The Chinese Room has revealed that its acclaimed adventure-horror game Still Wakes the Deep will be growing with a dedicated expansion as soon as next week. Yep, on June 18, fans can return to the game for an all-new chapter that is set 10 years after the Beira D incident that constituted the story of the main game.

This expansion is known as Siren's Rest, and as for what it will explore and cover, the press release relating to it adds: "1986. The Beira D is now a groaning steel catacomb interred in the inky depths of the North Sea. What really happened that December day in 1975, when communications to the mainland were severed and the rig sank without a trace? What answers can be given to families who still grieve, ten years on?

"You are Mhairi. And you will find those answers. As the leader of a saturation dive to the wreck of the Beira D, you descend, a fragile light in the crushing dark. Your mission: uncover the fate of the crew and recover what remains of their passing."

Siren's Rest is offering up an entirely new story that is being written by Helldivers II's Sagar Beroshi, with the expansion featuring a fresh cast as well. We're told that Doctor Who and Shetland's Lois Chimimba will headline as Mhairi, while Bridgerton and The Lazarus Project's Lorn Macdonald will appear, as will Final Fantasy XVI and Alan Wake 2's David Menkin.

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest will launch on June 18 for the price tag of £9.99/$12.99/€12.99. It will be available on all platforms that the best game is available. Check out the Siren's Rest trailer below.