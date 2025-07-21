Still Wakes the Deep developer The Chinese Room goes independent

HQ

The Chinese Room has announced its departure from Sumo Digital, and will now be going forward as an independent studio. This comes after fears that the Still Wakes the Deep developer would be swallowed up by another agency or firm.

In a statement given to IGN, The Chinese Room studio director Ed Daly said that the deal will allow The Chinese Room to further its creative goals. "This management buyout allows us to scratch the creative itch of continuing to work on new, original intellectual property, but also to partner with other studios on other projects when they fit in with our vision," he said. "This is what we are doing and we want to carry on doing it, so we're happy to carry on in this vein."

Still Wakes the Deep stood out as a fresh horror experience when it released last year. Now, the main task ahead for The Chinese Room is to complete Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, a sequel to the cult classic 2004 RPG that has been moved from developer to developer as studios struggle to bring it to life.